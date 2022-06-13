2022 Phillies: June’s Pen Reinforcements

By Tal Venada, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

For some knowledgeable Philadelphia Phillies fans, one bad outing by any back-end reliever –especially the closer– spoils the entire bullpen. Unfortunately, even the best ninth-inning firemen have poor appearances or barely escape with a save. And the Phillies just scored on two of the top four MLB closers. Yes, even the best!

Unicorn Wanted:

Starters throw 60 percent strikes and can miss with a centered fastball or hang an offspeed pitch. And if they can’t achieve that, they become relievers from middle frames to late-game innings. With rare exceptions, though, they are going to have rough patches to work through.

What is Billy Wagner saying? When a player doesn’t always perform up to his potential, some major league supporters are unhappy because they think he’s not doing his job. But averaging .300 is failing at a 70 percent rate; however, they expect a clutch hit at a much higher percentage: contradictory.

Even though Aroldis Chapman, Brett Myers and Jonathan Papelbon were rotation worthy, control mostly determines a hurler’s role from Single-A to the majors. Ergo, Chapman and Myers wanted the ninth frame over starting, but Papelbon as a rookie filled the pen’s need due to a set five-man staff.

When locals view players with assumptions, they vilify the ones they don’t like and give a pass to those they do. In fact, they are quick to turn on relievers who have poor outings too close together. And I remember a fan who was down on a reliever due to two recent opportunities after a lights-out stretch but still at 90 percent.

To clarify, a good outing can be two singles sandwiched around a double play because it wasn’t a nail-biter. But if you're feeling anxious about a fireman being one pitch away from defeat with the opponent rallying, that escaped jam is a bend-don’t-break appearance. Therefore, getting the job done is acceptable.