Army-Navy Game Will Be Played Elsewhere Starting in 2023

Photo: Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah Villegas, USN/US Navy Mass Communication/Public Domain

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

I’m a bit late in the news cycle on this one -so please forgive me- but this needs to be addressed.

In a joint statement, the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy announced a new five-year “cycle” for the Army-Navy Game. What does this mean? It means the game will be played in five different cities throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic beginning with the 2022 game in Philadelphia. The game won’t return “home'' to Philadelphia until December 2027.

I’m sorry, this is bullshit!

I get the Army-Navy Game is “America’s Game”, but it is as much “Philadelphia’s Game.” I have no problem sharing it with Baltimore or New York/New Jersey because there’s been a historic precedent. But parading this thing all over the Northeast? Come on!

The game has been played 122-times, 89-times in Philadelphia. The city hosted the game every year from 1932-1982 with the exception of during WWII when the games were moved back to the respective academies. The city was chosen because it’s roughly halfway between Annapolis and West Point and its rich military history (hello, American Revolution).

This all makes sense, right?

Hell, you can even factor in the Continental Army’s base in Valley Forge, the old United States Navy Yard, and the former New York Shipbuilding facility in Camden as more historic reasons for the game being held in Philly.

Again, I have no problem if the game is “shared” with the New York metropolitan market or even Baltimore-Washington. Why, because it’s been done before. New York/New Jersey has hosted the game 21-times and Balt-Wash has hosted 10-times. Those cities always hosted once every four-to-five years when the game was not played in Philadelphia.

If it ain't broke, why fix it?