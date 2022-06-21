Bryce Harper Leads NL DH All Star Voting

Phillies OF/DH Bryce Harper is the current leader for the National League designated hitter slot with just over one million votes. He ranks third overall in the league and fourth overall. According to MLB's All-Star procedure, Harper's first place tally in phase one will lock him in as the starting NL DH. This would mark Harper's seventh MLB All Star Game appearence.

The top vote-getters per league right now. Whoever has the most votes on June 30th will be automatically named a starter 👀 pic.twitter.com/6ITOU6B9nx

Major League Baseball unveiled the results of the “first phase” of All Star voting and a familiar name is near the top of the National League ballot box.

For the season, Harper is slashing .326/.391/.622 with 15 HRs, 48 RBIs, 21 2Bs, 1 3B, and 8 SBs. He ranks in the top five of National League hitters in average, on-base percentage, slugging, and on-base + slugging. Harper is also in the top ten of National League hitters in home runs and RBIs.

Statistically speaking, Harper is having a better year this year than he did last year when he won his second National League Most Valuable Player award. He’s also producing these numbers while battling a partially torn UCL and an infected blister.

No other Phillies player is in the Top 5 of their positional voting. It should be noted, MLB does not include pitchers in their voting. Pitchers are selected after voting is completed. It’s likely Harper will be joined by starting pitchers Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler at the All Star Game in Los Angeles.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use