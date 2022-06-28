Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
WHY YOUR KID’S NOT GETTING MY BALL

Bryce Harper to Have Thumb Surgery

06/28/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

This should come as no surprise but now it’s official, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper will require surgery to repair his broken thumb.  CSN's NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reports it's a "stabilzation" proceudre and Harper is likey to return after the six week recovery period. 

 

Harper was drilled by a Blake Snell 97-MPH fastball on Saturday night in San Diego.  Prior to the injury, Harper was on a tear producing numbers that were eclipsing his 2021 MVP season.  Harper was slashing .318/.385/.599 with 15 HRs, 48 RBIs, 9 SBs, and a .985 OPS.  

Posted by on 06/28/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski

