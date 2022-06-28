Bryce Harper to Have Thumb Surgery
06/28/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
This should come as no surprise but now it’s official, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper will require surgery to repair his broken thumb. CSN's NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury reports it's a "stabilzation" proceudre and Harper is likey to return after the six week recovery period.
Bryce Harper will require surgery to stabilize break. There is optimism he will play again this season after recovery of six weeks, give or take.— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 28, 2022
Bryce Harper gets drilled in the hand and leaves the game! Hopefully he will be okay 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Q4UVx2lyI8— Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) June 26, 2022
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.