Farm Report: Reading’s Logan O’Hoppe Added to MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

06/18/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The 2022 season is proving to be a breakout year for Reading Fightin’ Phils catcher Logan O’Hoppe and important people are taking notice. 

The #4 prospect in the Phillies system according to MLB, O’Hoppe is leading the R-Phils in batting average (.287), runs scored (41), home runs (14), and RBIs (38).  The 22-year old Long Island native was previously named the one of MLB’s Pipeline Prospects of the Week and now he can add a new award to the ledger, one of the top 100 prospects in baseball. 

 

MLB Pipeline, the league’s in-house draft and prospect service, has bumped O’Hoppe into the Top 100 Prospects list.  O’Hoppe is currently slotted at no. 100 and he is the third from the Phillies organization to make the list.  He joins RHP’s Andrew Painter (#69) and Mick Abel (#71) as the Phils’ representatives.   

O’Hoppe’s accession through the farm system is worth keeping an eye on. The Phillies are relatively weak at catcher and O’Hoppe is able to bring a big bat along with his defensive play.  He could also become a hot name if the Phils’ decide to go big at the MLB trade deadline.

 

