Farm Report: Reading’s Logan O’Hoppe Added to MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The 2022 season is proving to be a breakout year for Reading Fightin’ Phils catcher Logan O’Hoppe and important people are taking notice.

The #4 prospect in the Phillies system according to MLB, O’Hoppe is leading the R-Phils in batting average (.287), runs scored (41), home runs (14), and RBIs (38). The 22-year old Long Island native was previously named the one of MLB’s Pipeline Prospects of the Week and now he can add a new award to the ledger, one of the top 100 prospects in baseball.