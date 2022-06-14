The Eagles Are Getting into the Tequila Business

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles are following in the footsteps of The Rock and getting themselves into the tequila business. Well, sorta into the tequila business.

The Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting the Birds’ have partnered with tequila maker Real Azul to bring Azul’s tequila to Eagles fans. The multiyear deal will include a limited-edition bottle decked out in the Eagles’ Kelly Green, bars throughout The Linc, and a permanent tequila bar for the 2023 season.

Don’t go running to your favorite liquor store or PA state store for you poor schmucks in Pennsylvania. The Kelly Green inspired bottle won’t be released until 2023 to coincide with the return of the Kelly Green uniforms to the Birds’ closet.