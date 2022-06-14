Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
PFF Grades the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Line

The Eagles Are Getting into the Tequila Business

06/14/2022

LincPhoto: Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles are following in the footsteps of The Rock and getting themselves into the tequila business.  Well, sorta into the tequila business. 

The Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting the Birds’ have partnered with tequila maker Real Azul to bring Azul’s tequila to Eagles fans.  The multiyear deal will include a limited-edition bottle decked out in the Eagles’ Kelly Green, bars throughout The Linc, and a permanent tequila bar for the 2023 season.  

Don’t go running to your favorite liquor store or PA state store for you poor schmucks in Pennsylvania.  The Kelly Green inspired bottle won’t be released until 2023 to coincide with the return of the Kelly Green uniforms to the Birds’ closet. 

 

As Philadelphia Business Journal notes, the Eagles-Real Azul partnership will extend beyond bars and bottles.  Real Azul will be taking advantage of signage in The Linc and all the social media and TV spots that come with being a sponsor.  The tequila brand will also sponsor a tasting with yet-to-be named Eagles legend.  

Financial terms were not disclosed. 

I’m not a tequila guy but apparently Real Azul makes a quality product.  At least that’s what the LiquorHound tells me!

