ECHL: Reading Royals Name James Henry Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t the only hockey team that has a new coach! James Henry has been named head coach and director of hockey operations for the ECHL Reading Royals, the team announced on Friday.

Take that Torts!

Henry replaces Kirk MacDonald who stepped down earlier in the month to take a coaching role in the USHL. He spent 2021-22 as an assistant with the Royals. The Royals amassed a 45-17-7-2 record with a franchise tying 99-points and a Kelly Cup playoff during the 2021-22 season.

The 2022-23 season will mark Henry’s second full season as a professional hockey coach and his first as a head coach.