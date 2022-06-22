Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Farm Report: Reading's Jhailyn Ortiz Takes Max Scherzer Yard

Farm Report: Phillies Prospect K’s 13 in Latest Outing

06/22/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Jersey Shore BlueClaws pitcher Griff McGarry, the No. 8 prospect in the Phillies system according to MLB Pipeline, turned in a performance for the ages on Wednesday night. The 23-year old struck out 13  Brooklyn Cyclones in South Atlantic League action. 

McGarry, the Phillies 5th round (145 overall) pick in the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia, gave up 1 R/ER, on 4-hits, and 2 BBs in 5.1 innings pitched.  Jersey Shore dropped the Cyclones 5-2 giving McGarry his second win on the season and improving the BlueClaws record to 25-40. 

McGarry has electric stuff with a fastball that touches 98-99 MPH, a wicked slider, and an hammer-like curveball. The knock on McGarry has been his inconsistency with finding the strike zone on a consistent basis. This trend continued early this season with the BlueClaws. 

If there’s a sliver lining, McGarry has held his walks in check over his last three outings allowing five free passes in 17.1 innings. He has struck out an incredible 32 batters in that same timeframe. 

McGarry is a name to keep an eye on as the MLB trade deadline approaches over the next few approaches at the end of next month. 

