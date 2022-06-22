Farm Report: Reading's Jhailyn Ortiz Takes Max Scherzer Yard



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Tuesday night was a massive night in Binghamton, NY. Fans turned out in droves to watch three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer get taken yard by 23-year old prospect.

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Jhailyn Ortiz took an 0-1 Scherzer pitch and deposited it over the leftfield wall of Mirabito Stadium. The solo home run would end Scherzer’s night in Binghamton, the R-Phils tagged the rehabbing Mets starter for three runs in 3.1 innings of work. The fourth inning roundtripper would propel the Fightins to a 7-6 win over the Binghamton Mets Rumble Ponies in a pivotal Eastern League game.