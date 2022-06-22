Farm Report: Reading's Jhailyn Ortiz Takes Max Scherzer Yard
06/22/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Tuesday night was a massive night in Binghamton, NY. Fans turned out in droves to watch three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer get taken yard by 23-year old prospect.
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Jhailyn Ortiz took an 0-1 Scherzer pitch and deposited it over the leftfield wall of Mirabito Stadium. The solo home run would end Scherzer’s night in Binghamton, the R-Phils tagged the rehabbing Mets starter for three runs in 3.1 innings of work. The fourth inning roundtripper would propel the Fightins to a 7-6 win over the Binghamton Mets Rumble Ponies in a pivotal Eastern League game.
ORTIZ. DID. THAT.— Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) June 22, 2022
Against, Max Scherzer too!! pic.twitter.com/wHd8Zo0NLP
Ortiz, the 11th ranked prospect in the Phillies system according to MLB, finished his night 2-for-4 with the homer, 1 RBI, and 2 R to bring his season average to .230. Signed as an international free agent in July 2015, Ortiz struggled in his professional career until having a breakout season in 2021 for High-A Jersey Shore. Ortiz, a projected outfield prospect, has been struggling this year at Double-A Reading. He’s slashing .211/.268/.421 over the last 10-games.
For all his struggles, Ortiz can now claim he took a three-time Cy Young winner yard.
