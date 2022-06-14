Flyers Coaching Search: First Domino Falls in Vegas, What It Means for Flyers

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

It appeared the Stanley Cup Final was going to begin without any team filling their coaching vacancy. While it seemed Barry Trotz held all the cards, Vegas pushed their chips to the center of the table and made the first move.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was first reported by Kevin Weekes of ESPN and NHL Network that Bruce Cassidy will become the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

So what does this mean for the Flyers in their coaching search? From a candidacy standpoint, it likely means very little. If nothing else, Vegas making their hire now actually increases the likelihood that they will be in position to hire either Trotz or John Tortorella, who appear to be the two leading candidates at this point. There were rumors that Trotz was the favorite for the Vegas job prior to the Cassidy hire.