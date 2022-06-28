Former Phillies Pitcher Archie Bradley Injured in Epic Angels-Mariners Brawl
06/28/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Former Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Archie Bradley, now with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, was injured in last Sunday’s epic Donnybrook between the Halos and Mariners. He will miss about a month with a fractured elbow.
Ouch!
In case you missed it, the Angels and Mariners engaged in a brawl for the ages over the weekend in Orange County. Twelve players and coaches were suspended between the two teams including a 10-game suspension to Angels interim manager Phil Nevin.
Wild view of the Angels and Mariners brawl this past Sunday @Starting9— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 28, 2022
