Jaquiski Tartt Latest To Join Eagles Secondary

This will be Tartt's first professional season outside the Bay area as he spent the previous seven seasons with the 49ers defense.

On Friday afternoon, Philadelphia agreed to terms with Jaquiski Tartt. The deal is for just the 2022 season.

The Eagles secondary is adding another veteran to it's ranks, this time from San Francisco.

While he hasn't played a full season since 2015, he has been a starter for San Francisco for the past five seasons. His 17 game average over that time would bring him to around 82 tackles, one interception, four defensed passes, and a fumble recovery.

An FCS product out of Samford, Tartt was a late riser on draft boards due to his lack of high school tape and his not playing in Division I. His dominance at the FCS level and measurables worked him into the second round, however. While he struggled a bit his first few seasons, year three and four were so good it would have been crazy for the Niners to let him go.

The progression did not exactly go well from there. Although he set a career high with 14 starts in 2021, his play was not at the level as it had previously been.

Fans should not be expecting big plays from Tartt as he isn't the type of player who typically comes up with turnovers, but he is a hard worker who understands his position on the field.

While terms of the deal have not been released, it's unlikely that this will eat much into the Birds' cap space.

Tartt will now join a secondary that was recently bolstered by the signing of James Bradberry. Perhaps his play will improve simply as a result of those around him allowing him to stay more in his lane.

He figures to complete with incumbents Marcus Epps and Anthony Harris, who re-signed with the Eagles early this offseason, for a starting spot.

At worst, Tartt should provide valuable depth as the third safety for the Birds on the current roster.

Of course, there is plenty of time for more moves to be made, as well.