Just Like Old Times! Philadelphia Stars Advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Stars (6-4) upset the New Jersey Generals (9-1) 19-14 in the USFL playoffs to advance to the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 in Canton, Ohio.

THE @USFLStars DON'T QUIT 🌟@_hardtime3 takes back the lead with a HUGE punt return TD pic.twitter.com/0e1TB8iDAT — USFL (@USFL) June 25, 2022

What’s old is new again, or something like that. It’s only appropriate that the Stars, the winningest team in the original USFL, have punched their ticket to the title game. Even more so doing it by beating their “rival” from the Garden State (of Alabama) in the process.

The Stars will take on the winner of the Birmingham-New Orleans semifinal.