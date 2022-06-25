Just Like Old Times! Philadelphia Stars Advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
For Mark Appel, A Move to the Bullpen Has Reignited His Career
06/25/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Stars (6-4) upset the New Jersey Generals (9-1) 19-14 in the USFL playoffs to advance to the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 in Canton, Ohio.  

What’s old is new again, or something like that.  It’s only appropriate that the Stars, the winningest team in the original USFL, have punched their ticket to the title game.  Even more so doing it by beating their “rival” from the Garden State (of Alabama) in the process. 

The Stars will take on the winner of the Birmingham-New Orleans semifinal.  

 

The Stars, winners of five of their last six, took the lead with 1:41 remaining in regulation when wide reciever Maurice Alexander took a punt 88-yards to the house.  Defensive back Amani Dennis sealed the Stars win when he picked off New Jersey's Luis Perez with 1:11 remaining in the contest.  Saturday marked the first time the Stars have beaten the Genreals, they were previously 0-2, and the first time New Jersey has lost in nine-weeks.  

The original Philadelphia Stars appeared in the first two USFL Championship games, winning the 1984 championship 23-3 over Arizona.  The Stars franchise moved their games to Baltimore for the 1985 season despite training in the Philadelphia area.  The ‘85 Stars would also go on to win the USFL Championship.  

Kickoff is set for Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 PM from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.  The game will be televised by FOX Sports.

Philadelphia_Stars_2022Photo: USFL/Philadelphia Stars/Common Use

