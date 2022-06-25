Just Like Old Times! Philadelphia Stars Advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game
06/25/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Stars (6-4) upset the New Jersey Generals (9-1) 19-14 in the USFL playoffs to advance to the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 in Canton, Ohio.
THE @USFLStars DON'T QUIT 🌟@_hardtime3 takes back the lead with a HUGE punt return TD pic.twitter.com/0e1TB8iDAT— USFL (@USFL) June 25, 2022
What’s old is new again, or something like that. It’s only appropriate that the Stars, the winningest team in the original USFL, have punched their ticket to the title game. Even more so doing it by beating their “rival” from the Garden State (of Alabama) in the process.
The Stars will take on the winner of the Birmingham-New Orleans semifinal.
A moment @USFLStars fans and players will never forget 🤩— USFL (@USFL) June 25, 2022
Listen in on @AmaniDennis29's game-sealing interception that sent the Stars to the Inaugural Championship game 🔊🌟 pic.twitter.com/LvQy2yBoG5
The original Philadelphia Stars appeared in the first two USFL Championship games, winning the 1984 championship 23-3 over Arizona. The Stars franchise moved their games to Baltimore for the 1985 season despite training in the Philadelphia area. The ‘85 Stars would also go on to win the USFL Championship.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 PM from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be televised by FOX Sports.
