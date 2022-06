Just Like Old Times! Philadelphia Stars Advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Stars (6-4) upset the New Jersey Generals (9-1) 19-14 in the USFL playoffs to advance to the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 in Canton, Ohio.

THE @USFLStars DON'T QUIT ๐ŸŒŸ@_hardtime3 takes back the lead with a HUGE punt return TD pic.twitter.com/0e1TB8iDAT โ€” USFL (@USFL) June 25, 2022

Whatโ€™s old is new again, or something like that. Itโ€™s only appropriate that the Stars, the winningest team in the original USFL, have punched their ticket to the title game. Even more so doing it by beating their โ€œrivalโ€ from the Garden State (of Alabama) in the process.

The Stars will take on the winner of the Birmingham-New Orleans semifinal.