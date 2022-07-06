Kingery, Vierling Return to the Phillies, While Camargo Hits IL

The Phillies have had some bad luck in the last seven days at the second base position. First Jean Segura broke his finger and was placed on the injured list. His first replacement, Nick Maton, sprained his shoulder making a fantastic catch at second base. Then it was Johan Camargo's turn at second base. He ended up with a similar fate.

The Phillies announced Tuesday that Camargo has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Additionally, starter Zack Wheeler was placed on the paternity list.

Wheeler is not scheduled to start until Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He very well could return to the Phillies by then. If not, the off day Monday would allow Kyle Gibson to start Friday, if necessary, giving the Phillies until Saturday for Wheeler to return or to call up a starting pitcher.

To replace both players on the roster, Matt Vierling was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies also selected the contract of utility player Scott Kingery. Kingery assumes the 40-man roster spot that was recently vacated by Roman Quinn.

Since being optioned to Triple-A, Vierling was batting .271 with two home runs and nine RBI. Vierling played all three outfield spots and first base for the IronPigs.

Kingery has struggled since returning from a shoulder injury at Lehigh Valley. Kingery was batting just .185 with one home run and six RBI in 54 at bats. But he will serve as a suitable sub at shortstop and second base, where the Phillies are currently thin.

Bryson Stott figures to get the bulk of playing time at second base for the time being.