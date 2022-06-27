Phillies: 2022’s Rare Conclusions

By Tal Venada, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Phillies faithful make snap judgements about their stars, management and expectations for the immediate future, plus they react after each game. Mostly negative! Despite contradictory evidence, though, many conclude the team is how they are playing at any given time: good or bad.

Instant Answers:

Phillies fans –like their counterparts rooting for other major league franchises– reach immediate conclusions as if there’s only one possible answer. Realistically, there are many factors involved because baseball, sports and life are complex. But, unfortunately, many conclusions are emotional, not mental.

Put Another Way: “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.” - H. L. Mencken

Basically, it takes six months to play a full 162, and it’s nearly impossible to win two of every three contests. Granted, some clubs in baseball history have, but a titanic majority hasn’t. No, seasons contain ups and downs: periods of winning, .500 ball and losing. And the Fightins have done all three this summer.



In April, the Phils were a .500 team with an 11-11 mark. And this record indicates their rotation, bullpen and offense had victories because these three components complemented each other. Though, at least, one part failed and led to defeats in half of them.

Losing means one element or more failed: 65 percent for the red pinstripes in May. Thus, they had only 10 triumphs out of 28 games. But, unfortunately, some locals gave up on them and probably believe the real ‘22 Phillies played in May.

Even though the Fightins are 18-6 in June, doubting Thomases will probably find any reason to discount their current success: easier competition, luck, and playing a good club having a rough patch. However, the opposite –a tougher schedule– with bad breaks is irrelevant to them.

For players, being hot is due to confidence gained from success, but this is a double-edged sword because failing causes doubts. And negative thinking creates a subliminal overreaction resulting in a slump. Basically, to compete at this level requires precise mechanics in a relaxed state.