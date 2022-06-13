Phillies Designate Norwood, Add Kelly to Bullpen

The Phillies have not gotten much from their late-Spring acquisition of reliever James Norwood. After 20 games, Norwood compiled an 8.31 ERA. After Sunday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies made a change.

The Phillies announced that Norwood was designated for assignment. Norwood is out of minor league options. Should the Phillies choose to assign him to Triple-A outright, he has the choice to accept or become a free agent.

Replacing him on the roster is pitcher Michael Kelly. Kelly has yet to appear in a major league game at 29 years of age. At Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he is 0-1 with a 5.00 earned run average.

The Phillies also announced that catcher Rafael Marchan has been activated from the 60-day injured list. The Phillies then optioned Marchan to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies appear happy with backup catcher Garrett Stubbs; Marchan will get the bulk of playing time at Triple-A as prospect Logan O'Hoppe does the same at Double-A.

The Phillies 40-man roster is full at 40.