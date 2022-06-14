Phillies Option Moniak, Purchase Contract of Muñoz

The Phillies were holding their breath recently, having lost three second basemen within a week's times: Jean Segura, Nick Maton, and Johan Camargo. With all three on the shelf, the Phillies turned to Matt Vierling for a start at second base, a position that he has never played professionally. To help balance the roster, the Phillies made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

Outfielder Mickey Moniak was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Moniak opened some eyes in Grapefruit League action and earned himself a spot on the Opening Day roster, but fractured his hand before the team headed North. But after being activated, Moniak has hit just .160 in 25 at bats.

The playing time in center field will likely return to the Opening Day plan: Odubel Herrera from the left side and Vierling from the right side. Vierling now is no longer needed in the infield.

The Phillies filled that void by purchasing the contract of infielder Yairo Muñoz. Muñoz might have been the one summoned last week when Scott Kingery had a quick visit to the majors. But Muñoz missed a few games with a minor ailment and the Phillies made other plans instead.

Muñoz has been stellar at the plate, batting .319 with five home runs and 22 runs batted in. In 2022 he has played second base, shortstop, third base, and left filed, also pitching an inning for the IronPigs.

With a right-handed bat and glove, Muñoz has appeared in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. Since the Phillies are facing lefty Trevor Rogers on Tuesday night, Muñoz will get the start at second base.