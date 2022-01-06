Phillies Recall Maton, Sanchez; Designate Quinn

We learned late last night that second baseman Jean Segura fractured his finger after trying to bunt in the seventh inning of a 7-4 Phillies loss. The Phillies made a couple of roster moves to help fill the void left by Segura, as well as give the Phillies some extra pitching help. It not be rehabbing Didi Gregorius who joins the roster. The Phillies announced that infielder Nick Maton will rejoin the club.

Maton is coming off a strong stretch at Triple-A Lehigh Valley:

Nick Maton slashing .342/.449/.610/1.059 in his last 12 games with @IronPigs with 8 XBH, 10 RS — Tom Housenick (@TomHousenick) June 1, 2022

The IronPigs named Maton their player of the week earlier today. The Phillies also announced that pitcher Cristopher Sanchez has been recalled. The Phillies have been limited to just one left-handed reliever after Jose Alvarado was optioned to Triple-A. Sanchez has been used as a starter at Triple-A, but presumably will help fill the void in the bullpen.

The Phillies also designated for assignment the contract of outfielder Roman Quinn. Quinn's speed and defense were helpful to the Phillies at times, but Quinn was batting just .162 in his 37 at bats in 2022. Quinn was non-tendered by the Phillies this past offseason and ultimately signed with the Miami Marlins as a minor league free agent. After Spring Training he was released by the Marlins and re-signed with the Phillies on a minor league deal. Quinn's 40-man roster spot is now open. That gives the Phillies the option to add another player.

As The Inquirer's Alex Coffey wrote about this morning, Mark Appel could be nearing an opportunity. Appel pitched last night so may not have been an option to join the Phillies today.