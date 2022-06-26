Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Just Like Old Times! Philadelphia Stars Advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Fractures Thumb

06/26/2022

The news for the Phillies was not good on the West Coast Saturday night.  Batting against Padres starter Blake Snell in the fourth inning, reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch that Harper could not avoid.  Immediately it was clear it was a serious injury, as even Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro forgot about the game and tended to Harper.

Warning: This is not fun to watch:

In the sixth inning, we learned his fate. The Phillies announced that Harper's thumb was fractured on that hit-by-pitch:

So now what? One Twitter account has a really important reminder:

The Phillies have plenty of high-paid stars.  Among those struggling include J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos.  Will they step up here and help the Phillies get through the time the Phillies will have without Harper?

There's no immediate timeline as to when Harper will return.  But this will be a serious test for the rest of the Phillies roster.

Posted by on 06/26/2022 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)