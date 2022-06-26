Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Powder Blue Podcast: Harper Goes Down; Can Phillies Stay Up?

06/26/2022

Powder Blue

In this latest Powder Blue Phillies podcast, Geoff Mosher welcomes Greg Hall while Frank Klose is out of town.  They discuss:

  • Phillies take 3 from 4 from Padres but lose 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper indefinitely to a broken finger
  • Nick Castellanos heating up with Braves, Cards on deck
  • Bullpen shines as Mark Appel gets his call-up

This and much more!

Check out Greg Hall on We Podcast and Know Things talking television, comedy, movies, and more!

