Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Keep Winning as Bullpen Leaks Oil

06/21/2022

Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose discuss the successful week Phillies against the Marlins and the Nationals, as the Phillies take 6 out of 8.  Among the topics of discussion this week:

  • How will the Phillies fare against the Rangers and Padres this week?
  • What to do about Corey Knebel and Jose Alvarado and the bullpen in general?
  • The worry around Zach Eflin's knee

All thsi and more.

