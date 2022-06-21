Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Keep Winning as Bullpen Leaks Oil

Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose discuss the successful week Phillies against the Marlins and the Nationals, as the Phillies take 6 out of 8. Among the topics of discussion this week:

How will the Phillies fare against the Rangers and Padres this week?

What to do about Corey Knebel and Jose Alvarado and the bullpen in general?

The worry around Zach Eflin's knee

All thsi and more.