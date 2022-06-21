Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Keep Winning as Bullpen Leaks Oil
Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose discuss the successful week Phillies against the Marlins and the Nationals, as the Phillies take 6 out of 8. Among the topics of discussion this week:
- How will the Phillies fare against the Rangers and Padres this week?
- What to do about Corey Knebel and Jose Alvarado and the bullpen in general?
- The worry around Zach Eflin's knee
All thsi and more.
