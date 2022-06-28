Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
So... What is Next for the Harper-Less Phillies?
Watch: Former Phillies Pitcher Archie Bradley Injured in Epic Angels-Mariners Brawl

Roster Moves: Eflin to the IL, Mercado Added to the Active Roster

06/28/2022

Zach Efling by Ian DAndrea
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed starting pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list with a brusied right knee.  The move is retroactive to June 26.  There is hope in the Phillies clubhouse that Eflin will only miss one to two starts.  Bailey Falter is expected to start in Eflin's place on Friday night.  

Eflin is 3-5 on the season with a 4.37 ERA, 56 Ks, 15 BBs, and a 1.191 WHIP in 68 innings pitched.  The highpoint of Eflin’s season came on June 3 against the Los Angeles Angels when he scattered five hits and struck out six over eight scoreless innings.  Eflin has struggled since early June with knee discomfort.  

In a corresponding move, the Phillies have added outfielder Oscar Mercado to the roster in place of Eflin.  

Mercado was claimed off of waivers from the Cleveland Guardians on late Monday.  The 27-year old batted .202 with 4 HRs, 16 RBIs, and 2 SBs in 119 at-bats with Cleveland.  The 2nd round pick of the Cardinals in the 2013 MLB First Year Player Draft, Mercado is a career .235 hitter with 26 HRs, 95 RBIs, a .287 OBP, and a .388 SLG. 

Posted by on 06/28/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)