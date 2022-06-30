Sixers Agree to Two-Year Contract With Danuel House Jr.

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
06/30/2022

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly 76ers Editor

The Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Danuel House Jr.

Similarly to the P.J. Tucker signing the team also made once free agency began Thursday night, House was a member of the Houston Rockets earlier in his career. Tucker, House, James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey were all a part of the Rockets organization in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Harden opted out of his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, effectively allowing the Sixers access to use both the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception (used in the Tucker signing) and the bi-annual exception used in the House contract. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the deal includes a player option for the second year of the deal.

House had a bumpy road last season. He played in 16 games for Houston before being waived in December. He then played just three minutes in a New York Knicks uniform before regaining his footing for the Utah Jazz. In 25 games with Utah, he averaged 19.6 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1 assist, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range on 3.3 attempts per game.

Signing House with the bi-annual exception is a bit of an overpay for a guy who has gone through his share of struggles in the past few seasons. However, he still can be a useful player in the Sixers' rotation.

He is a high-energy defender who is capable of fitting in well playing next to star players. The Sixers, especially after trading away Danny Green on draft night, were in need of those kinds of players. Acquiring some wing depth was also a major offseason priority, and the 6-foot-6 House fits the bill while also being a familiar name who has some level of prior chemistry with both Harden and Tucker. In addition to being a solid defender, House is also a capable and willing outside shooter. He shot 36.6% from 3-point range for his career on 6.3 attempts per 36 minutes.

The Sixers used both the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception and the bi-annual exception in the opening night of free agency, and as a result their roster is significantly improved.

Posted by on 06/30/2022 in Sixers, Writer: Matt Gregan

