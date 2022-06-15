Sixers Exercise Team Option on Shake Milton's Contract

The Inquirer's Keith Pompey earlier on Wednesday reported the team was leaning away from accepting Milton's team option, a move which would have not made much sense. The Sixers accepting Milton's team option is much more logical considering the team's desperate need for roster depth.

Milton had a down season last year, battling through some injuries and appearing in just 55 games. He averaged 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range. However, he had the best season of his career back in 2020-21 when he averaged a career-high 13 points per game off the bench.

For a team starved for useful role players off the bench, accepting Milton's team option is a no-brainer. The Sixers would have been unlikely to find a player at the same price range who can produce more than Milton. He has already proven he is capable of being a solid player in an NBA rotation who can step up into a bigger role when necessary. He can effectively fill the role of being the team's backup point guard next season while also at times being able to play off-the-ball.

Accepting Milton's team option also opens up more possibilities for the Sixers moving forward in regards to his future in Philadelphia. The team reportedly has been actively scouting out potential trade options, and picking up Milton's team option would allow them to have more bargaining power if they attempt to try to include him in any trade. Before picking up his team option, no team would have wanted to trade for Milton knowing he was just going to hit free agency on July 1.

If Milton ends up being on the roster next season, he still has room for growth in his game considering he is just 25 years old and has only been in the league for four seasons. Regardless of what jersey he wears, next season will be a prove-it year for Milton, who will be looking to recover and get back to the level of play he exhibited in 2020-21.