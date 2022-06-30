Sixers Sign G League MVP Trevelin Queen to Non-Guaranteed, Two-Year Contract
06/30/2022
By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly 76ers Editor
While a lot of the attention in the Delaware Valley was paid to the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr., the team was not done making moves on the opening night of free agency. The Sixers came to an agreement on a non-guaranteed, two-year contract with Trevelin Queen.
Free agent guard Trevelin Queen has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $3.3 million deal, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @YahooSports.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022
Derek Bodner of The Daily Six newsletter was first to report the partial guarantee of $300k for the 2022-23 season.
Trevelin Queen's deal with the Sixers is a two-year contract with a partial guarantee ($300k) in 2022-23, I'm told.— Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 30, 2022
Queen spent the last two years playing in the G League for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. After a quiet first season, he exploded to win the G League MVP this past season. In 19 games for the Vipers, he averaged 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 1 block per game. He has a quick trigger from beyond the arc, launching 9.9 attempts per game last season and hitting them at a 33.5% clip.
He also played in 10 games for the Houston Rockets last season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range on 2.4 attempts per game in just 7.4 minutes per contest.
The 25-year-old Queen plays a brash, energetic style of basketball that Sixers fans will love. He exudes confidence and is not afraid to take shots while also using his 6-foot-6 frame to be a pesky defender. He still has many things that need to be improved upon in his game, but there is also plenty of reasons for optimism about Queen's potential ability to eventually be a piece of the Sixers' rotation off the bench.
The Sixers now have two former G League MVPs on their roster. Queen won the award last season while Paul Reed won it in the 2020-21 season.
After the Queen signing, the team currently has 16 players on the roster. During the offseason, the normal 15-player roster limit expands to 20 players. Queen will presumably have to battle for a roster spot throughout training camp, but he definitely has enough potential to be worth the gamble the Sixers are taking on him.
