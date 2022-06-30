Sixers Sign G League MVP Trevelin Queen to Non-Guaranteed, Two-Year Contract

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly 76ers Editor

While a lot of the attention in the Delaware Valley was paid to the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr., the team was not done making moves on the opening night of free agency. The Sixers came to an agreement on a non-guaranteed, two-year contract with Trevelin Queen.

Free agent guard Trevelin Queen has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $3.3 million deal, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

Derek Bodner of The Daily Six newsletter was first to report the partial guarantee of $300k for the 2022-23 season.

Trevelin Queen's deal with the Sixers is a two-year contract with a partial guarantee ($300k) in 2022-23, I'm told. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 30, 2022

Queen spent the last two years playing in the G League for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. After a quiet first season, he exploded to win the G League MVP this past season. In 19 games for the Vipers, he averaged 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 1 block per game. He has a quick trigger from beyond the arc, launching 9.9 attempts per game last season and hitting them at a 33.5% clip.