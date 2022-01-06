Sixers to Select at No. 23 in NBA Draft After Brooklyn Defers Pick Until 2023

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

The Philadelphia 76ers finally know the status of their first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The pick was included in the package sent over to the Brooklyn Nets in return for James Harden at this season's trade deadline. The Nets had until June 1 to decide whether they were taking the Sixers' 2022 first-round pick at No. 23 overall or instead taking the team's 2023 first-round pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to break the news the Nets were deferring the acquisition of the pick to 2023.

ESPN Sources: The Brooklyn Nets are deferring acquisition of the Philadelphia 76ers 2022 first-round pick at No. 23 to the 2023 NBA Draft. The option on pushing back pick comes out of the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. Nets had to inform the league office of decision today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2022

The Sixers officially now own the No. 23 pick in the first-round of this year's NBA Draft. Philadelphia's president of basketball operations Daryl Morey now has to decide how the Sixers will use the pick. They could go the route of keeping the pick and attempting to draft an impact player at No. 23 overall or he could use it as a trade chip to try to acquire a veteran player. If the team chooses to keep the pick, there are multiple solid wing players who would potentially be available that could help the Sixers such as Ohio State's E.J. Liddell or Baylor's Kendall Brown.