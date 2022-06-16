The 2026 World Cup is Coming to Philadelphia
06/16/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Yo Philly, get ready for a party!
Philadelphia has been selected as one of 17 North American cities chosen to host matches during the 2026 World Cup. The ‘26 Cup will be unique with matches being played in three countries, the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Philadelphia was selected by FIFA after the city and soccer officials made a pitch for the city. FIFA took stadium, practice facilities, hotels, and transportation into account when making their selections.
The city checked all those boxes. Games will be played at Lincoln Financial Field with training sites in Chester and the surrounding area.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first World Cup played in the United States in 32-years. The 1994 World Cup was played throughout the States including games at RFK in Washington and Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands.
Here are the other 16-cities that will be hosting 2026 World Cup matches:
United States
- Seattle, WA (Lumen Field, Home of the Seattle Seahawks)
- Santa Clara, CA (Levi’s Stadium, Home of the San Francisco 49ers)
- Los Angeles, CA (SoFi Stadium, Home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams)
- Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium, Home of the Kansas City Chiefs)
- Arlington, TX (AT&T Stadium, Home of the Dallas Cowboys)
- Atlanta, GA (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Home of the Atlanta Falcons)
- Houston, TX (NRG Stadium, Home of the Houston Texans)
- Foxboro, MA (Gillette Stadium, Home of the New England Patriots)
- Miami Gardens, FL (Hard Rock Stadium, Home of the Miami Dolphins)
- East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium, Home of the New York Giants and New York Jets)
Canada
- Toronto, ON (BMO Field, Home of Toronto FC)
- Vancouver, BC (BC Place, Home of the BC Lions)
Mexico
- Guadalajara, JA (Estadio Akron, Home of Liga MX)
- Monterrey, NL (Estadio BBVA, Home of CF Monterrey)
- Mexico City, MX (Estadio Azteca, Home of Club America)
