The 2026 World Cup is Coming to Philadelphia

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Yo Philly, get ready for a party!

Philadelphia has been selected as one of 17 North American cities chosen to host matches during the 2026 World Cup. The ‘26 Cup will be unique with matches being played in three countries, the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Philadelphia was selected by FIFA after the city and soccer officials made a pitch for the city. FIFA took stadium, practice facilities, hotels, and transportation into account when making their selections.

The city checked all those boxes. Games will be played at Lincoln Financial Field with training sites in Chester and the surrounding area.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first World Cup played in the United States in 32-years. The 1994 World Cup was played throughout the States including games at RFK in Washington and Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands.

Here are the other 16-cities that will be hosting 2026 World Cup matches: