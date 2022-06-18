Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Trade Alert: James Norwood Traded to Boston for Cash Considerations

06/18/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Phillies made a trade! 

Don't get too excited, the Phillies announced that they traded recently demoted pitcher James Norwood to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.  No offense to Norwood--who is by all accounts a swell guy--but what's he worth, a few bucks and a six-pack of Sam Adams?  

Norwood appeared in 20-games for the Phillies this season and recorded a 8.31 ERA with 24 Ks, 9 BBs, and a 1.094 WHIP in 17.1 IP.  The numbers the 28-year old produced for the Phillies falls inline with his career numbers.  Boston is looking to add some stability to their 'pen in an attempt to make up a 14-game difference between them and the first place Yankees. Apparently, Norwood fits the bill for the Red Sox. 

