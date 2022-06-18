Trade Alert: James Norwood Traded to Boston for Cash Considerations
06/18/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Phillies made a trade!
Don't get too excited, the Phillies announced that they traded recently demoted pitcher James Norwood to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. No offense to Norwood--who is by all accounts a swell guy--but what's he worth, a few bucks and a six-pack of Sam Adams?
The Phillies have traded RHP James Norwood to the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 18, 2022
Norwood appeared in 20-games for the Phillies this season and recorded a 8.31 ERA with 24 Ks, 9 BBs, and a 1.094 WHIP in 17.1 IP. The numbers the 28-year old produced for the Phillies falls inline with his career numbers. Boston is looking to add some stability to their 'pen in an attempt to make up a 14-game difference between them and the first place Yankees. Apparently, Norwood fits the bill for the Red Sox.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.