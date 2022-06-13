YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #152 - The Two Best Teams

The guys are back with the latest update on the Flyers coaching search. More candidates are being reported and the team has entered into the second round of interviews, narrowing the list.

The guys also take a look at the Conference Finals and how the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning reached the Stanley Cup Final. They then break down the Stanley Cup Final matchup with a preview and make predictions on the series. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

