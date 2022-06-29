YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #153 - John Tortorella Comes To Town

The guys are back with some big Flyers news, as the team hires John Tortorella as the 23rd head coach in franchise history. They discuss the decision and what it means for the Flyers moving forward. Then the guys also discuss news of Joel Farabee's injury and his recovery time that creates more of an unknown for the offseason.

The guys also recap the Stanley Cup Final, as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games to claim their first title since 2001. They also discuss the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and some names not in the Hall that are deserving. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

