Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers Coaching Search: Tortorella, Cassidy, Blashill, Quinn

Zack Wheeler Reinstated, Scott Kingery Designated for Assignment

06/10/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Scott Kingery’s return to the Big Leagues is over.  The Phillies have reinstated starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and designated Kingrey for assignment. 

Wheeler and his wife, Dominque, recently welcomed a baby girl to their team.  The Cy Young runner up was set to start Friday’s game against Arizona however he that start was pushed back to Saturday.  Wheeler is 4-3 on the season with a 3.14 ERA, 67 Ks, 1.169 WHIP in 57.1 IP.  His last start came on June 4 against Los Angeles, a win where he went six innings and gave up two earned runs and struck out nine Angels. 

Wheeler hasn't missed a start despite the stay on the paternity list.

Kingrey didn’t start in his return to the Big’s and only appeared in one game for the Phillies. The former 2nd round draft pick didn’t register a stat during his short return to Philadelphia.  Kingery’s tenure in Triple-A Lehigh Valley, desinged to get him "back on track" and playing regularly hasn’t gone smoothly.  He’s slashing .185/.297/.593 with 1 HR, 6 RBI, and 2 SB in 54 ABs for the IronPigs.  

GettyImages

Posted by on 06/10/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)