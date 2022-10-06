Zack Wheeler Reinstated, Scott Kingery Designated for Assignment

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Scott Kingery’s return to the Big Leagues is over. The Phillies have reinstated starting pitcher Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and designated Kingrey for assignment.

The Phillies have reinstated RHP Zack Wheeler from the paternity list and outrighted INF/OF Scott Kingery to Lehigh Valley (AAA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 10, 2022

Wheeler and his wife, Dominque, recently welcomed a baby girl to their team. The Cy Young runner up was set to start Friday’s game against Arizona however he that start was pushed back to Saturday. Wheeler is 4-3 on the season with a 3.14 ERA, 67 Ks, 1.169 WHIP in 57.1 IP. His last start came on June 4 against Los Angeles, a win where he went six innings and gave up two earned runs and struck out nine Angels.

Wheeler hasn't missed a start despite the stay on the paternity list.