2022 MLB Trade Deadline: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Edmundo Sosa from St. Louis

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired shortstop Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced on Saturday. The Phillies sent left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to St. Louis to complete the deal.

