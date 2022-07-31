2022 MLB Trade Deadline: Phillie Reportedly Unwilling to Part With Top Prospects

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, trades must be completed by the 6:00 PM, August 2 deadline. The Philadelphia Phillies have already made one deal, acquiring utility infielder Edmundo Sosa, however they’re still reportedly looking for more.



While many expected the Phillies to address the bullpen, The Athletic’s Jayson Stark notes that is no longer the case. The Phillies are looking to go all in on a starter that can help on the quest for Red October.

Teams that have talked to the #Phillies say they've backed off on bullpen and are shopping for a starter who can start a playoff game.



They've been in on Syndergaard & Mahle. I've heard them connected to Quintana, but like last year, Dave Dombrowski values control over rentals — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 31, 2022

I touched on two of the three names mentioned in a piece earlier this month. You should check it out.

While the Phillies are “in” on a starting pitcher, they’re reportedly unwilling to part ways with many prospects.

But I've also heard from multiple teams that the #Phillies haven't just said no on their 2 top-100 pitching prospects, Painter & Abel, but also on Griff McGarry, Ben Brown & Logan O'Hoppe



Hard to see how they can trade for a Game 3/4 type starter without including one of those 3 — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) July 31, 2022

It should come as no surprise that Andrew Painter and Mick Abel are non-starters for trade talks. According to Baseball America, Painter is ranked 37th and Abel is ranked 64th on the 2022 Top 100 Prospects list (paywall). The pair currently pitch for High-A Jersey Shore and are considered keystones of the farm system. It would take a Cliff Lee/Roy Halladay like haul for the Phillies to give them up.

Logan O’Hoppe and Griff McGarry’s names being mentioned as untouchables is a bit of a surprise. But it shows how the organization views them as players and how the approach to building the farm system has changed. O’Hoppe and McGarry could be destined for Citizens Bank Park sooner rather than later. O’Hoppe especially, considering the lack of depth at the catcher position in the system. Both were recently added to Baseball America‘s Top 100 Prospect list, 90th and 97th respectively.

The unfortunate reality for the Phillies over the next 48-hours is they will likely have to move one of those players in order to trade for a substantial starter.