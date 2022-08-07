Bryce Harper Selected as All-Star Starter

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper was selected as the National League’s starting designated hitter for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced on Friday. Harper was selected as a starter by fan vote.

This marks Harper’s first All-Star selection in a Phillies uniform and his seventh overall. Harper is currently recovering from thumb surgery and will not play in the game.