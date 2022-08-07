Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Report: James Harden Expected to Take $15 Million Pay Cut, Sign Two-Year Contract With Sixers

Bryce Harper Selected as All-Star Starter

07/08/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper was selected as the National League’s starting designated hitter for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced on Friday. Harper was selected as a starter by fan vote. 

This marks Harper’s first All-Star selection in a Phillies uniform and his seventh overall. Harper is currently recovering from thumb surgery and will not play in the game. 

Harper was hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, 21 doubles, and nine stolen bases before being injured. The reigning NL MVP told the media he expects to return this season. The belief is he will be out until mid-August. 

The MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 19, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. 

Bryce Harper

Posted by on 07/08/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)