Bryce Harper Selected as All-Star Starter
07/08/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper was selected as the National League’s starting designated hitter for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced on Friday. Harper was selected as a starter by fan vote.
This marks Harper’s first All-Star selection in a Phillies uniform and his seventh overall. Harper is currently recovering from thumb surgery and will not play in the game.
The MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 19, from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
