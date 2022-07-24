Commissioner’s Office Approved Pete Rose’s Alumni Weekend Inclusion
07/24/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Word broke late Saturday night of a big return to the Phillies organization. Baseball’s all-time hits leader and lynchpin of the 1980 World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies, Pete Rose will be present for Phillies Alumni Weekend.
No, “Charlie Hustle” won’t holding an autograph signing at Live! Casino to steal the thunder from Phillies Alumni Weekend. He will actually be with his teammates at Citizens Bank Park.
Official, MLB sanctioned Pete Rose appearances have been few and far between since he was banned from the game on August 24, 1989. He famously appeared at the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston and twice with the Reds organization in 2010 and 2015.
Rose was set to be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2017 however the induction was cancelled due to allegations of sexual relations with an underage girl. The relationship reportedly began when the female was 14-years old. Age of consent in Ohio at the time was 16-years old.
Rose admitted to the relationship stating he didn’t engage in sexual acts until the female was 16-years old and legal by Ohio law. He was in his mid-30’s and married with children at the time. Rose was not charged with a crime because Ohio’s statute of limitations had expired.
The Phillies-Rose relationship was all but none existent until the news broke.
The question is now how did this come about and is the commissioner’s office onboard?
According to a statement from the Phillies, Rose’s inclusion came about thanks to his teammates.
”In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion. Everyone wants Pete to be a part of the festivities since there would be no trophy in 1980 without him.”
The Phillies won three National League East titles from 1976-78 but never reached the World Series. At the urging of players such as Mike Schmidt and Larry Bowa, the Phillies signed Rose to a four-year, $3.2 million contract before the 1979 season. With Rose onboard, the Phillies won three additional division titles, two NL Pennants, and the ‘80 World Series.
The Phillies received approval for Rose’s appearance from the Commissioner’s Office.
“In addition, the club received permission from the Commissioner’s Office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”
Phillies Alumni Weekend begins on August 4 with a replica 1980 World Series ring giveaway. Other festivities include Bake McBride’s Wall of Fame induction on August 6 and Alumni Day on August 7. The Phillies will have a special salute to the 1980 team on August 7.
