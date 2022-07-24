Commissioner’s Office Approved Pete Rose’s Alumni Weekend Inclusion

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Word broke late Saturday night of a big return to the Phillies organization. Baseball’s all-time hits leader and lynchpin of the 1980 World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies, Pete Rose will be present for Phillies Alumni Weekend.

No, “Charlie Hustle” won’t holding an autograph signing at Live! Casino to steal the thunder from Phillies Alumni Weekend. He will actually be with his teammates at Citizens Bank Park.

Official, MLB sanctioned Pete Rose appearances have been few and far between since he was banned from the game on August 24, 1989. He famously appeared at the 1999 All-Star Game in Boston and twice with the Reds organization in 2010 and 2015.

Rose was set to be inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2017 however the induction was cancelled due to allegations of sexual relations with an underage girl. The relationship reportedly began when the female was 14-years old. Age of consent in Ohio at the time was 16-years old.



Rose admitted to the relationship stating he didn’t engage in sexual acts until the female was 16-years old and legal by Ohio law. He was in his mid-30’s and married with children at the time. Rose was not charged with a crime because Ohio’s statute of limitations had expired.

The Phillies-Rose relationship was all but none existent until the news broke.

The question is now how did this come about and is the commissioner’s office onboard?