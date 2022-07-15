Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The Phillies Are Getting a Bigger PhanaVision!
Miami Marlins Top Pitching Prospect Set to Debut Against the Phillies This Weekend

Farm Report: Four Phillies Prospects Make Baseball America’s Top 100

07/15/2022

Phillies Farm
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Four Philadelphia Phillies prospects have found themselves on the prestigious Baseball America Top 100 Prospect List.  Their names should be familiar to Phillies fans: Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Logan O’Hoppe, and Griff McGarry.  All four have been the talk of the minors this season and all four are worth paying attention to as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Painter (#38) and Abel (#66) arguably have the most upside of the quartet.  Both are currently pitching for High-A Jersey Shore in the South Atlantic League.  Painter, 19, is currently 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA, 79 Ks, and a .092 WHIP between the BlueClaws and Low-A Clearwater.  Abel, 20, is 5-7 with a 4.23 ERA, 77 Ks, and a 1.36 WHIP.  His numbers are skewed a bit thanks to three outings where he gave up five-plus runs.  

It’s not a surprise the duo found themselves on Baseball America’s list.  The pair were drafted in the first round of the 2020 and 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft and were highly regarded when selected.  

Baseball America is considered the standard bearer when it comes to prospect ranking and farm system evaluation.  That makes the addition of O’Hoppe (#92) and McGarry (#99) a bit more eye opening.

Baseball_america_logo

The Phillies snagged O’Hoppe, 22, in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB First Year Player Draft out of high school.  The Long Island native, considered by many to be a diamond in the rough, has turned heads with his power in the minors.  O’Hoppe is slashing .283/.401/.522 with 14 HRs, 40 RBIs, 11 2Bs, 1 3B, 6 SB, and a .923 OPS this year with Double-A Reading.  The Phillies are short on catchers in the system and O’Hoppe could be on the fasttrack to the show especially with J.T. Realmuto’s regression.

McGarry, 23, was drafted by the Phils’ in the 5th round of the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft after playing college ball at the University of Virginia.  Now with Double-A Reading, McGarry has seemingly found himself in 2022.  His month of June was absolutely dominant and earned him a promotion to Double-A.  He was 3-1 with a 2.86 ERA, an incredible 48 Ks, and a 1.12 WHIP.  His career high in strikeouts came on June 22 against Brooklyn when he fanned 13 Cyclones. McGarry struggled in his Reading debut on July 6 allowing three runs in 2.1 IP before being lifted with an apparent blister. He is currently on the 7-Day Injured List for the Fightin’ Phils.  

All four players will likely be trade targets if (when?) the Phillies decide to make a move at the trade deadline.  While it would behoove the Phillies to hold on to all four, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is known for his “win now” mentality and usually burns down the farm. 

Posted by on 07/15/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)