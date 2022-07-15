Farm Report: Four Phillies Prospects Make Baseball America’s Top 100



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Four Philadelphia Phillies prospects have found themselves on the prestigious Baseball America Top 100 Prospect List. Their names should be familiar to Phillies fans: Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Logan O’Hoppe, and Griff McGarry. All four have been the talk of the minors this season and all four are worth paying attention to as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Congratulations to Andrew Painter (@Andypainterr), Mick Abel (@mickabel13), Logan O'Hoppe (@logan_ohoppe) and Griff McGarry (@griffmcg3) on being named to Baseball America's Top 100 Prospect List. pic.twitter.com/B41MwhgBNV — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 14, 2022

Painter (#38) and Abel (#66) arguably have the most upside of the quartet. Both are currently pitching for High-A Jersey Shore in the South Atlantic League. Painter, 19, is currently 1-1 with a 1.74 ERA, 79 Ks, and a .092 WHIP between the BlueClaws and Low-A Clearwater. Abel, 20, is 5-7 with a 4.23 ERA, 77 Ks, and a 1.36 WHIP. His numbers are skewed a bit thanks to three outings where he gave up five-plus runs.

It’s not a surprise the duo found themselves on Baseball America’s list. The pair were drafted in the first round of the 2020 and 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft and were highly regarded when selected.

Baseball America is considered the standard bearer when it comes to prospect ranking and farm system evaluation. That makes the addition of O’Hoppe (#92) and McGarry (#99) a bit more eye opening.



