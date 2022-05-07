Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
2022 Phillies: Topper’s Bullpen Rotation
Jersey Shore BlueClaws Nearly Burn Down the Ballpark!

2022 NHL Draft: Final Mock Draft

07/05/2022

By Jeff Quake, Sports Talk Philly writer 

What had once felt like an eternity to get here, we are now just days away from the 2022 NHL Draft that is being hosted at the Bell Centre.

The Philadelphia Flyers have the fifth overall pick, and the host Montreal Canadiens select first overall. The Flyers have been rumored to use the fifth overall pick, trade back, or trade the pick entirely – lately in a blockbuster deal to the Chicago Blackhawks for Alex DeBrincat.

Below is my final mock draft for Round 1 on Thursday night.

1. Montreal – Juraj Slafkovský LW
2. New Jersey – Shane Wright C
3. Arizona – Logan Cooley C
4. Seattle – Šimon Nemec RHD
5. Philadelphia – David Jiříček D
6. Columbus – Cutter Gauthier LW
7. Ottawa – Jonathan Lekkerimäki RW
8. Detroit – Joakim Kemell RW
9. Buffalo – Danila Yurov LW/RW
10. Anaheim – Frank Nazar C
11. San Jose – Matthew Savoie C
12. Columbus (From CHI) – Denton Mateychuk LHD
13. New York Islanders – Pavel Mintyukov LHD
14. Winnipeg – Brad Lambert C
15. Vancouver – Ivan Miroshnichenko LW
16. Buffalo (From VGK) – Connor Geekie C
17. Nashville - Kevin Korchinski D
18. Dallas - Owen Pickering D
19. Los Angeles - Jiri Kulick C
20. Washington - Filip Bystedt C
21. Pittsburgh - Rutger Mcgroarty RW
22. Anaheim (From BOS) - Tristan Luneau D
23. St. Louis - Marco Kasper C
24. Minnesota - Jiri Kulich C/LW
25. Toronto - Mattias Havelid D
26. Montreal (From CGY) - Seamus Casey D
27. Arizona (From CAR via MTL) - Ty Nelson D
28. Buffalo (From FLA) - Sam Rinzel D
29. Edmonton - Reid Schaefer LW
30. Tampa Bay - Jimmy Snuggerud RW
31. Winnipeg (From NYR) - Jagger Firkus RW
32. Arizona (From COL) - Liam Ohgren LW

Posted by on 07/05/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Jeff Quake | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)