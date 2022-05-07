2022 NHL Draft: Final Mock Draft
07/05/2022
By Jeff Quake, Sports Talk Philly writer
What had once felt like an eternity to get here, we are now just days away from the 2022 NHL Draft that is being hosted at the Bell Centre.
The Philadelphia Flyers have the fifth overall pick, and the host Montreal Canadiens select first overall. The Flyers have been rumored to use the fifth overall pick, trade back, or trade the pick entirely – lately in a blockbuster deal to the Chicago Blackhawks for Alex DeBrincat.
Below is my final mock draft for Round 1 on Thursday night.
17. Nashville - Kevin Korchinski D
18. Dallas - Owen Pickering D
19. Los Angeles - Jiri Kulick C
20. Washington - Filip Bystedt C
21. Pittsburgh - Rutger Mcgroarty RW
22. Anaheim (From BOS) - Tristan Luneau D
23. St. Louis - Marco Kasper C
24. Minnesota - Jiri Kulich C/LW
25. Toronto - Mattias Havelid D
26. Montreal (From CGY) - Seamus Casey D
27. Arizona (From CAR via MTL) - Ty Nelson D
28. Buffalo (From FLA) - Sam Rinzel D
29. Edmonton - Reid Schaefer LW
30. Tampa Bay - Jimmy Snuggerud RW
31. Winnipeg (From NYR) - Jagger Firkus RW
32. Arizona (From COL) - Liam Ohgren LW
Comments
