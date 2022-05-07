2022 NHL Draft: Final Mock Draft

By Jeff Quake, Sports Talk Philly writer

What had once felt like an eternity to get here, we are now just days away from the 2022 NHL Draft that is being hosted at the Bell Centre.

The Philadelphia Flyers have the fifth overall pick, and the host Montreal Canadiens select first overall. The Flyers have been rumored to use the fifth overall pick, trade back, or trade the pick entirely – lately in a blockbuster deal to the Chicago Blackhawks for Alex DeBrincat.

Below is my final mock draft for Round 1 on Thursday night.