Four Phillies Set to Miss Toronto Series Due to COVID-19 Protocols
07/11/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies will be without four players heading into their series against Toronto. Catcher J.T. Realmuto, infielder Alec Bohm, and pitchers Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson are ineligible to travel to Toronto because they don’t have the COVID-19 vaccine, Phillies president Dave Dombrowski confirmed. Canada requires a vaccine to enter the country.
Each player will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two-days pay and two-days of service time per the revised collective bargaining agreement.
The Phillies confirmed the catcher Rafael Marchan will replace Realmuto. The team has not named replacements for Gibson or Bohm. Nola is pitching Monday night against the Cardinals and wasn’t scheduled to pitch in Toronto. Gibson was set to pitch on Wednesday and will need to be replaced.
The Phillies will also need an arm for Tuesday, Bailey Falter had been set to start however he was mysteriously optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Gibson addressed his vaccination status over the weekend telling the media about his battle with ulcerative colitis. The medication used to treat UC is an immunosuppressant and prevents Gibson from taking any vaccine. The other three have not commented publicly on their status.
Gibson could potentially have his pay and time reinstated because his non-vaccinated status is medical related.
This is a developing story…