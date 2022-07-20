James Harden Agrees to Two-Year, $68.6 Million Contract Extension With Player Option

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly 76ers Editor

At long last, we have some numbers. James Harden, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, is signing a two-year, $68.6 million contract extension to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. The contract has a player option for the second year of the deal.

Harden will make $33M for the 2022-2023 season, and has the player option for $35.6M in 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. He can move right back into free agency next summer and negotiate another new deal. https://t.co/9UM0LArYzH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 20, 2022

Harden is taking a pay cut of approximately $14.4 million from the $47.4 million player option he could have opted into at the beginning of the offseason. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported earlier in July the roughly $15 million pay cut Harden will be taking. The pay cut allowed the Sixers to have the flexibility to use both the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTMLE) to sign P.J. Tucker and the bi-annual exception (BAE) to sign Danuel House Jr. in free agency.

According to spotrac.com, the Sixers will effectively be left with roughly $3.4 million room under the tax apron threshold set at just under $157 million. This space is important as it allows a bit of breathing room for any potential remaining moves this offseason as well as any potential in-season moves. The tax apron will act as a hard cap for next season due to the team's usage of the NTMLE and BAE.

The 32-year-old Harden will have the option to hit free agency as early as the summer of 2023 if he elects to opt out of the player option in his newly minted contract extension with the Sixers. It is a prove-it deal for a player who is coming off a rather disappointing, at least for his standards, stretch of basketball after being traded to Philadelphia at last season's trade deadline.

While the contract details will not become official until the team announces it, Harden effectively put his foot down and proved his commitment to help put the team in the best position to compete for a championship next season. By taking a massive pay cut, he did what needed to be done to help allow president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to make the necessary moves to improve the roster. However, his play on the court will ultimately be where all the attention goes next season.