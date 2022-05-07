Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Jersey Shore BlueClaws Nearly Burn Down the Ballpark!

07/05/2022

FirstenergyparklakewoodBy KOknockout920 at the English language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Fans attending High-A Jersey Shore’s Independence Day contest against the Hudson Valley Renegades got more than they bargained for.  No, not the 8-0 shellacking the Renegades put on the BlueClaws. We’re talking about post game fireworks. 

The post game fireworks display nearly burned down the house.  Literally.

Okay, that’s a bit dramatic but the fireworks display did ignite the shrubs that make up the batter's eye in centerfield.  The fire was quickly extinguished by the Lakewood Fire Department, who were on scene with the Ocean County Fire Marshall for this exact reason.  The show was able to go on without any further interruptions.

Posted by on 07/05/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

