Jersey Shore BlueClaws Nearly Burn Down the Ballpark!
07/05/2022
By KOknockout920 at the English language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Fans attending High-A Jersey Shore’s Independence Day contest against the Hudson Valley Renegades got more than they bargained for. No, not the 8-0 shellacking the Renegades put on the BlueClaws. We’re talking about post game fireworks.
The post game fireworks display nearly burned down the house. Literally.
Fireworks ignite shrubs at Lakewood BlueClaws fireworks display https://t.co/5aVgSAtGXX pic.twitter.com/tR8T2X1wbZ— 94.3 The Point (@943thePoint) July 5, 2022
So this happened at the BlueClaws game….fireworks started a fire in OF near batters eye. Lakewood FD put it out in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/B4Jf2K3ilq— Brian (@dochammy) July 5, 2022
Okay, that’s a bit dramatic but the fireworks display did ignite the shrubs that make up the batter's eye in centerfield. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Lakewood Fire Department, who were on scene with the Ocean County Fire Marshall for this exact reason. The show was able to go on without any further interruptions.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.