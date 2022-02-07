Kyle Schwarber Named National League Player of the Month

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber has been named the National League Player of the Month for the month of June.

June is his month and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/ZsEW1clvjv — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 2, 2022



Schwarber slashed .272/.385/.680 with 12 HRs, 27 RBIs, 6 2Bs, 2 SBs, and a 1.065 OPS. "Mr. June's" red hot bat helped propel the Phillies to a 19-8 June bringing them within striking distance of the final National League Wild Card spot.

Schwarber, 29, signed a 4-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies prior to the season.

