Kyle Schwarber Named National League Player of the Month

Philadelphia Phillies Recall Bailey Falter, Designate Oscar Mercado for Assignment

07/02/2022

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber has been named the National League Player of the Month for the month of June. 


Schwarber slashed .272/.385/.680 with 12 HRs, 27 RBIs, 6 2Bs, 2 SBs, and a 1.065 OPS.  "Mr. June's" red hot bat helped propel the Phillies to a 19-8 June bringing them within striking distance of the final National League Wild Card spot.  

Schwarber, 29, signed a 4-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies prior to the season.   

