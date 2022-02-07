Kyle Schwarber Named National League Player of the Month
07/02/2022
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber has been named the National League Player of the Month for the month of June.
June is his month and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/ZsEW1clvjv— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 2, 2022
Schwarber slashed .272/.385/.680 with 12 HRs, 27 RBIs, 6 2Bs, 2 SBs, and a 1.065 OPS. "Mr. June's" red hot bat helped propel the Phillies to a 19-8 June bringing them within striking distance of the final National League Wild Card spot.
June Schwarber >>>#RingTheBell x @smartwater pic.twitter.com/o0QIueiutn— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2022
Schwarber, 29, signed a 4-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies prior to the season.
It's still June, folks#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/2SX45a5HA5— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 30, 2022
At his current pace, Kyle Schwarber is on track to finish the season with:— Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) June 27, 2022
46 HR
72 XBH
101 RBI
103 BB
Each would be career-best totals. pic.twitter.com/FF5XX6CLkI
