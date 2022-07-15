Kyle Schwarber Named Number One Seed in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber in number one!

“Schwarbs” has been designated as the number one seed in the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. The National League home run leader will battle the eighth seeded, St. Louis Cardinals’ legend Albert Pujols in the first round. Talk about a showdown of epic proportions.

Apparently there will be timed rounds or something like that. I don’t know, I haven’t watched a Home Run Derby in years. Major League Baseball gimmicked a gimmick and made the spectacle almost unwatchable. It’s a shame because the derby was THE biggest part of MLB All-Star Weekend.

Don’t believe me? Just go watch the 1999 Home Run Derby on YouTube. Mark McGwire all juiced up bashing balls all over Boston. But in the end, Big Mac and his biceps couldn’t overcome the backwards cap and the sweet swing of Ken Griffey, Jr..

Good times!

Anyway, here’s the rest of the bracket and a look at the monstrosity the winner will apparently receive.