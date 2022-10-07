Kyle Schwarber Selected for the MLB All-Star Game

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
07/10/2022
 

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler has been selected to the play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. He will join Bryce Harper as the Phillies’ representative for the “Mid-Summer Classic" in Hollywood. 

Schwarber has been selected to his second consecutive All-Star Game. He leads the National League with 28 home runs. He was recently named the National League Player of the Month for June. 


Wheeler has also been selected to his second consecutive All-Star Game. He is currently 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA, 104 Ks, and a 1.053 WHIP. The Phillies ace is 5-1 with a 1.56 ERA, 94 Ks, and a .095 WHIP in his last seven starts.  Or not. 

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, June 19 from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. 

