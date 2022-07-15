Miami Marlins Top Pitching Prospect Set to Debut Against the Phillies This Weekend

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
07/15/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Miami Marlins are calling up Max Meyer, their top pitching prospect, to make his Major League debut on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 23-year old was the third overall pick of the Fish in the 2020 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of Minnesota.  Meyer has a mid-90’s fastball that can touch 97-98 MPH and a 92-93 MPH slider that was considered the best in the 2020 class.

Insert expletives here, there’s no way this is going to go well for an already reeling Phillies team.  Close your eyes and visualize Nick Castellanos chasing this kids slider all night long. 

Nope, not going to go well at all.

Meyer has flown through the Marlins' system going straight from the Big Ten to Double-A.  He earned Double-A Central League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021.  He was fifth in minor league baseball in ERA (2.27) and earned himself a first year call up to Triple-A. 

In 12-games for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Meyer was 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA, 65 Ks, and a 1.00 WHIP.  The righty has held opposing batters to a measly .188 AVG on the season.  His stats would be a lot better if it weren't for two subpar outings in May where he gave up 6-earned runs and 8-earned runs back-to-back.  In his last five games, Meyer has allowed eight hits and five runs.  

His ascension to the Major’s was actually delayed for a year due to the pandemic.  Again, not going to go well at all.

Meyer

 

