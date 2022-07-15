Miami Marlins Top Pitching Prospect Set to Debut Against the Phillies This Weekend

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Miami Marlins are calling up Max Meyer, their top pitching prospect, to make his Major League debut on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 23-year old was the third overall pick of the Fish in the 2020 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of Minnesota. Meyer has a mid-90’s fastball that can touch 97-98 MPH and a 92-93 MPH slider that was considered the best in the 2020 class.

"His slider was the single best pitch in the draft."



The @Marlins are calling up the #3 pick in the 2020 draft and their current #2 prospect RHP Max Meyer to make his MLB debut tomorrow against the Phillies.#MLBCentral | @jonmorosi | @LaurenShehadi | @MLBPipeline | @mxmeyer22 pic.twitter.com/ZEFd9DUzVD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 15, 2022

Insert expletives here, there’s no way this is going to go well for an already reeling Phillies team. Close your eyes and visualize Nick Castellanos chasing this kids slider all night long.

Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto strike out with the bases loaded pic.twitter.com/ir9V2hh1ht — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) June 12, 2022

Nope, not going to go well at all.