Miami Marlins Top Pitching Prospect Set to Debut Against the Phillies This Weekend
07/15/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Miami Marlins are calling up Max Meyer, their top pitching prospect, to make his Major League debut on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 23-year old was the third overall pick of the Fish in the 2020 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of Minnesota. Meyer has a mid-90’s fastball that can touch 97-98 MPH and a 92-93 MPH slider that was considered the best in the 2020 class.
"His slider was the single best pitch in the draft."— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 15, 2022
The @Marlins are calling up the #3 pick in the 2020 draft and their current #2 prospect RHP Max Meyer to make his MLB debut tomorrow against the Phillies.#MLBCentral | @jonmorosi | @LaurenShehadi | @MLBPipeline | @mxmeyer22 pic.twitter.com/ZEFd9DUzVD
Insert expletives here, there’s no way this is going to go well for an already reeling Phillies team. Close your eyes and visualize Nick Castellanos chasing this kids slider all night long.
Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto strike out with the bases loaded pic.twitter.com/ir9V2hh1ht— Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) June 12, 2022
Nope, not going to go well at all.
Meyer has flown through the Marlins' system going straight from the Big Ten to Double-A. He earned Double-A Central League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2021. He was fifth in minor league baseball in ERA (2.27) and earned himself a first year call up to Triple-A.
In 12-games for the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Meyer was 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA, 65 Ks, and a 1.00 WHIP. The righty has held opposing batters to a measly .188 AVG on the season. His stats would be a lot better if it weren't for two subpar outings in May where he gave up 6-earned runs and 8-earned runs back-to-back. In his last five games, Meyer has allowed eight hits and five runs.
His ascension to the Major’s was actually delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Again, not going to go well at all.
