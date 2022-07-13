NHL Free Agency: Flyers Out on Gaudreau, Sign Braun, Deslauriers, Giroux to Ottawa

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

As free agency arrived on Wednesday, the belief was the Flyers were positioning themselves to do something big and noteworthy. A local product, who happens to be an All-Star and produced 115 points last season, wanted to come home and sign for team he rooted for growing up.

The Flyers, strapped in cap space by bad contracts, made a difficult decision to buy out Oskar Lindblom on Tuesday to start freeing up cap space. That was not going to be enough to accomplish what they wanted, signing Johnny Gaudreau.

Ultimately, the Flyers were not able to move James van Riemsdyk’s contract without parting ways with a first-round pick, which management balked at. That meant that Gaudreau will go elsewhere, with division foes the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders reportedly as finalists. Gaudreau had not signed with a team as of Wednesday afternoon.