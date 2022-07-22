Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Black Alternate Helmet

The long awaited debut of the Philadelphia Eagles black alternate helmet is here! The Birds’ unveiled the new lid earlier Friday on their social media channels. The team will announce dates when the helmet will be worn at a later time.

The Eagles become the tenth eleventh NFL team to introduce an alternate helmet to their uniform repertoire for the 2022-23 season. The addition of the new helmet was announced earlier this year shortly after the NFL lifted their “one-shell” rule. The nearly decade-old rule limited NFL teams to their primary helmet due to “safety concerns.”

The Eagles black lid will feature their standard double wing logo on a black shell. It’s nothing fancy. The big moment in the Birds’ uniform universe will come next season when the popular Kelly green uniforms return to the rotation.