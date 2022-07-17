Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Philadelphia Phillies Select Justin Crawford with 17th Pick

07/17/2022
 

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With the 17th pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft the Philadelphia Phillies selected outfielder Justin Crawford , 18-years old, out of Bishop Gorman (NV) High School . Crawford is ranked 13th according to MLB Pipeline and 16th according to Baseball America

This marks the third year in a row the Phillies have taken a high school player with their first overall pick. Crawford is the son of former Big Leaguer Carl Crawford

Crawford is committed to play college baseball for LSU. 

Here are some of Crawford's highlights:

 

