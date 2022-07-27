Jean Segura to Continue Rehab Assignment on Wednesday in Allentown, Will Play the Field

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is set to continue his rehab assignment on Wednesday night with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Segura is scheduled to play about seven innings at second base for the IronPigs. He started his rehab assignment on Tuesday night in the IronPigs 4-3 win over the Durham Bulls. He was 0-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Segura has been out of the lineup since June 14 with a fractured finger.

Jean Segura is taking grounders at second base. He was hitting earlier. pic.twitter.com/mxHmE1XJa0 — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) July 25, 2022 Phillies infielder Jean Segura worked out in Philadelphia on Monday. He began his rehab assignment on Tuesday with the IronPigs.

Prior to the injury, Segura was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBI’s for the Phillies. More importantly, Segura was providing exceptional defense. Segura can rehab up-to 20-days with the Phillies’ minor league affiliates. However, he’s likely to be back in Philadelphia sooner rather than later.