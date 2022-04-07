Philadelphia Stars Come Up Short in USFL Title Game

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Stars bid for a USFL title came up short on Sunday night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Stars fell 33-30 to the top seeded Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game in front of 20.000-plus fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Philadelphia, winners of six of their last seven, defeated New Jersey to reach the title game. Birmingham, the only team to have a regular season home field advantage, defeats New Orleans in the semifinals.

Stars’ quarterback Casey Cookus was 17-for-29 with 3 TDs and no picks before leaving the game in the second half with an apparent knee injury. He was relieved by KJ Costello who immediately threw a pick six to Birmingham’ s Scooby Wright to extend the Stallions lead to 10-points.

Scooby Pick Six + Drone Cam = 🔥🔥🔥



Can't get enough of these Championship Drone Cam angles ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l0vSDNAVpu — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

What is it with Philadelphia quarterback and nail-the-coffin interceptions late in the game?