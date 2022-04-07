Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
McLeods Discuss "I Am" Youth Leadership Summit, Men's Health

Philadelphia Stars Come Up Short in USFL Title Game

07/04/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Stars bid for a USFL title came up short on Sunday night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Stars fell 33-30 to the top seeded Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game in front of 20.000-plus fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.  

Philadelphia, winners of six of their last seven, defeated New Jersey to reach the title game. Birmingham, the only team to have a regular season home field  advantage, defeats New Orleans in the semifinals. 

Stars’ quarterback Casey Cookus was 17-for-29 with 3 TDs and no picks before leaving the game in the second half  with an apparent knee injury.  He was relieved by KJ Costello who immediately threw a pick six to Birmingham’ s Scooby Wright to extend the Stallions lead to 10-points. 

What is it with Philadelphia quarterback and nail-the-coffin interceptions late in the game?

Costello was able to regroup and connect with Chris Rowland with 1:47 remaining in regulation to bring the Stars within three.  After a failed “alternative” kickoff, USFL’s version of an onside kick, the Stars defense forced a three-and-out.  Costello was intercepted again with :38 remaining in regulation ending the Stars’ bid for the title.

Philadelphia_Stars_2022

