Ryan Kerrigan Retires from the NFL

Ryan Kerrigan has decided to call it a career.

Kerrigan, 33, spent his entire 11-year NFL career in the NFC East. He was drafted 16th by the then Washington Redskins in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played 10-season, 156-games, with Washington. During his decade in DC, Kerrigan was selected to four Pro Bowls and accounted for 95.5 sacks.

The #Commanders have signed pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the organization. Kerrigan spent 10 years with Washington and had 95.5 sacks with them. One of the most underappreciated players in the NFL during his career. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2022

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season.

Kerrigans lone year in midnight green and silver was uneventful. He played in 16-games for the Birds’ and supported the defense with three total tackles. If you’re keeping track at home that’s $1,166,666.67 per tackle.