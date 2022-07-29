Eagles

Ryan Kerrigan Retires from the NFL

Michael Lipinski

Ryan Kerrigan has decided to call it a career.

Kerrigan, 33, spent his entire 11-year NFL career in the NFC East. He was drafted 16th by the then Washington Redskins in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played 10-season, 156-games, with Washington. During his decade in DC, Kerrigan was selected to four Pro Bowls and accounted for 95.5 sacks.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season.

Kerrigans lone year in midnight green and silver was uneventful. He played in 16-games for the Birds’ and supported the defense with three total tackles. If you’re keeping track at home that’s $1,166,666.67 per tackle.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Black Alternate Helmet

Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 26 2022
Eagles
“Change Our Future” Second Annual Sneaker Ball is a Success
Jennifer McGraw  •  Jul 8 2022
Eagles
“Change Our Future” Continues to Connect Philadelphia Community with “Sneaker Ball”
Jennifer McGraw  •  Jul 6 2022
Eagles
McLeods Discuss “I Am” Youth Leadership Summit, Men’s Health
Jennifer McGraw  •  Jul 2 2022
Eagles
Haymakers in Haddonfield?! WFAN Caller Claims He Nearly Fought Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 30 2022
Eagles
Jaquiski Tartt Latest To Join Eagles Secondary
Paul Bowman  •  Jun 17 2022
Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles (Allegedly) Have a New Wordmark
Michael Lipinski  •  Jun 16 2022
More Eagles News