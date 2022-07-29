Ryan Kerrigan Retires from the NFL

Ryan Kerrigan has decided to call it a career.
Kerrigan, 33, spent his entire 11-year NFL career in the NFC East. He was drafted 16th by the then Washington Redskins in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played 10-season, 156-games, with Washington. During his decade in DC, Kerrigan was selected to four Pro Bowls and accounted for 95.5 sacks.
He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season.
Kerrigans lone year in midnight green and silver was uneventful. He played in 16-games for the Birds’ and supported the defense with three total tackles. If you’re keeping track at home that’s $1,166,666.67 per tackle.